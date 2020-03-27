South Africa's coronavirus cases climb to 927: Official

South Africa's coronavirus cases climb to 927: Official

Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries at a Makro store ahead of a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Durba. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Africa's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose sharply on Thursday to 927 from 709 the previous day, on the eve of a three-week lockdown, the government said.

"As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927," the health ministry said in a statement.

The continent's most industrialised country goes under a 21-day military-patrolled total lockdown starting midnight Thursday in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Addressing police officers just before they started deploying on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, warned people who try to violate the lockdown that they will "meet the full might of the law".

