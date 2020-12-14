Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy confirmed at 91.4%: RDIF, Gamaleya Center

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 per cent effective in providing protection against Covid-19 and has demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy against severe coronavirus cases, the vaccine's developers said on Monday.

"The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 per cent, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose," Gamaleya Center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

The vaccine demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy against severe coronavirus cases, it added.

Based on the data obtained at the third control point, the Gamaleya Center will create a report that will be used to submit for accelerated registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in various countries, the statement said.

"The new data on efficacy of the Gamaleya Center vaccine is extremely encouraging. Today it has become obvious to everyone that the end of the pandemic is possible only after the mass vaccination of the entire global population," Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said.

In this regard, ensuring equal access to effective and safe vaccines, including the Sputnik V vaccine, for people in every country should be the goal of foreign regulatory bodies and international organisations, he added.

"Results the Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated during the Phase III clinical trials support our confidence in its high efficacy and complete safety for health," Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said: "The data analysis at the third and final control point of the Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials confirmed the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90 per cent."

The data obtained will lay a basis for a report that will be used to submit applications for accelerated registration of the Russian vaccine in other countries, he added.

"We also see high interest from international pharmaceutical companies in the Gamaleya Center vaccine, since the use of Sputnik V components in combination with other vaccines can significantly increase their efficacy," Dmitriev said.

The vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by RDIF's international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries, the statement further said.

In November, RDIF and pharma firm Hetero had agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Earlier in September, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and RDIF had entered into a partnership for conducting clinical trials of Sputnik V and distributing it in India.