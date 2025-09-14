Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's tribal welfare dept plans biometric verification for distribution of nutrition kits 

The department plans to implement several measures, including Aadhaar-linked biometric verification and pre-checks of the supplied food items, to streamline the process.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 20:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 20:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTribal welfare

Follow us on :

Follow Us