Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live: President sacks brother FM Basil Rajapaksa amid economic crisis

Four new ministers have sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday, hours after the entire cabinet of ministers resigned amidst severe political instability and economic crisis. Rajapaksa sacked his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa amidst the economic crisis. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
State Minister Sudharshini Fernandopulle resigns: Report
SL President sacks brother FM Basil Rajapaksa amid economic crisis
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa amidst the economic crisis. Ali Sabry replaced Basil Rajapaksa and wassworn in as the new Finance Minister. G L Peiris wassworn in as the Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the Education Minister and Johnston Fernando was sworn in as the Minister of Highways, Daily Mirror reported.
Four new Sri Lankan ministers sworn in: Report
Ahead of Sri Lanka's new Cabinet sworn in, protests have intensified in various parts of Sri Lanka
Protestors hold banners and placards during a demonstration against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo on April 3, 2022. Armed troops in Sri Lanka had a tense confrontation with a crowd protesting a worsening economic crisis on April 3, after a social media blackout failed to halt another day of anti-government demonstrations. (AFP Photo)
Sri Lanka president invites all parties in parliament to join govt
Sri Lanka's president on Monday invited all political parties represented in parliament to accept ministerial portfolios to help find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in decades, his office said in a statement.
"President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties to come together to find solutions to the ongoing national crisis," the statement said.
"Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations," it added. (Reuters)
Sri Lanka to have new Cabinet amidst worst economic crisis
A newSriLankan Cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday as part of the government’s bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing economic hardships caused by the island nation’s worst economic crisis.
On Sunday night, all 26 ministers submitted letters of resignation.
Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange halts trading after sharp fall
SriLanka's Colombo Stock Exchange on Monday said it has halted trading of shares for 30 minutes due to a sharp fall in the benchmark share price index.
"Please note that the Market has been halted for 30 minutes due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over 5% from the previous close," the bourse said on its website.
Good morning, readers! Stay tuned for latest updates from Sri Lanka's economic crisis turned political.