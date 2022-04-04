Sri Lankan President sacks brother Basil Rajapaksa as Finance Minister

Lankan President sacks brother Basil Rajapaksa as FM

Basil had negotiated the Indian economic relief package to help Sri Lanka tackle the current foreign exchange crisis

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 04 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 13:08 ist
Members of the Socialist Youth Union dressed as Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right, and his brothers, finance minister Basil, left, and prime minister Mahinda walk during a protest against the worst economic crisis in memory in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, March 18, 2022. Credit: AP Photo

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday removed his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post amidst the worst economic crisis that has plagued the island nation.

He has been replaced by Ali Sabry, who was until Sunday night the Minister of Justice.

Basil was scheduled to leave for the US to meet with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible bailout package to get over the unprecedented economic crisis. 

