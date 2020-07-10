Sudan criminalises female genital mutilation

Sudan criminalises female genital mutilation

AFP
AFP, Khartoum,
  • Jul 10 2020, 23:46 ist
  updated: Jul 10 2020, 23:46 ist

Sudan's sovereign council, the highest authority in the country, on Friday ratified a law criminalising female genital mutilation, the justice ministry announced.

The council, comprising military and civilian authorities, passed the law after the government in May approved amendments to the criminal law that would punish those who perform the operation with up to three years in prison and a fine.

Nearly nine out of 10 girls in Sudan fall victim to what is known as FGM or genital cutting, according to the United Nations. The justice ministry said the practice "undermines the dignity of women".

