Taliban appoint finance minister, intelligence chief in Afghanistan

The Taliban have appointed a new finance minister, an intelligence chief, and an acting interior minister in Afghanistan, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Tuesday.
It said Gul Agha would be the finance minister and Sadr Ibrahim would be the acting interior minister. Najibullah would be intelligence chief, while Mullah Shirin would be Kabul governor and Hamdullah Nomani the mayor of the capital.
Track latest updates from Afghanistan here
No other details were immediately available.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule
On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history
Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant
RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study
DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'
Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study
America's tallest man dies at age 38
IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair