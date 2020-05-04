Taliban confirms attack at military centre in Afghanistan, casualties reported

The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack at a military centre in southern Helmand province in Afghanistan where at least 150 members of Afghan army and intelligence wing were stationed.
The bombing occurred on Sunday night, government officials and Taliban said.
"Dozens of members belonging to the enemy forces have been killed and wounded in the attack," said Qari Yousuf Ahmedi, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist group in a statement.
