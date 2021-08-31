Taliban control Kabul airport after US withdrawal

Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal

Taliban officials filmed the empty airfield on their mobile phones, surrounded by special forces members of the insurgents

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 31 2021, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 11:22 ist
Taliban Badri special force fighters secure the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

Taliban leaders have symbolically walked across the runway at Kabul's international airport after the US withdrawal, marking their victory.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a livestream posted by a militant as he walked through the facility: "The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory.”

Taliban officials filmed the empty airfield on their mobile phones, surrounded by special forces members of the insurgents.

