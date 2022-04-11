Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol, says Zelenskyy

Tens of thousands killed in Mariupol, says Zelenskyy

He said that Mariupol is destroyed but that the Russians continue their attack despite the same

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Apr 11 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 15:24 ist
A view of a building laid to waste by Russian shelling in Mariupol. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday. "Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelenskyy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers.

Reuters could not verify the accuracy of his estimate.

