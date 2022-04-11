Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol, says Zelenskyy

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday. "Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelenskyy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers.
Reuters could not verify the accuracy of his estimate.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How colour helps tropical birds survive
N Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim as top party leader
Ukrainian farmers await wheat harvest amid Russia war
Sunak and wife's tax files: What is a non-dom status?
Mumbai heatwave leaves fewer fish for women sellers
Echoes of ancient India in Baekje Buddhism birthplace
Yash: 'KGF' was a glorious journey
Shiv Subramaniam: Artist who carved a niche for himself
How to increase the shelf life of your liquor
ICC sees Ashwin's tactic becoming a regular fixture