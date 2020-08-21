The days of US 'cozying up to dictators is over', says Biden

The days of US 'cozying up to dictators is over': Biden

AFP
AFP, Wilmington,
  • Aug 21 2020, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 13:15 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Joe Biden vowed Thursday to end America's "days of cozying up to dictators" as he accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

"I'll be a president who will stand with our allies and friends and make it clear to our adversaries, the days of cozying up to dictators is over," the former vice president said on the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.

Biden is challenging President Donald Trump, who has been criticised for avoiding taking a tough line on Russia and other rivals, in the November election.

US Elections
Joe Biden
Donald Trump

