Three people killed as abandoned bomb explodes in Ethiopian capital 

The incident happened in the Lideta area near the centre of the capital

Reuters
Reuters, Addis Ababa,
  • Dec 20 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 18:54 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported.

The incident happened in the Lideta area near the centre of the capital, Ethiopia News Agency reported, adding the explosion killed three homeless people and injured five others.

The explosion occurred amid a six-week conflict in northern Tigray region between federal forces and the deposed regional government, but there was no indication it was linked to that.

"An investigation regarding the explosion is now going on and the public will be informed once the investigation is completed," the agency reported. 

Ethiopia
Death
blast
Africa

