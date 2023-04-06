Three policemen killed in shootout in Russia's North Caucasus

3 cops killed in shootout in Russia's North Caucasus

Authorities said it was a counter-terrorist operation

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 06 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 13:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three policeman were killed and eight others were injured in a shootout in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia in what authorities said was a counter-terrorist operation, Russian news agencies reported Thursday.

"During a shootout with a gang hiding in a private house in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, three policemen were killed and eight more were injured," Russian news agencies cited law enforcement sources as saying.

Russia
World news

