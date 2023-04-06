Three policemen killed in shootout in Russia's North Caucasus

Three policeman were killed and eight others were injured in a shootout in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia in what authorities said was a counter-terrorist operation, Russian news agencies reported Thursday.
"During a shootout with a gang hiding in a private house in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, three policemen were killed and eight more were injured," Russian news agencies cited law enforcement sources as saying.
