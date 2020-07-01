Toymaker Lego joins advertisement boycott campaign

Toymaker Lego joins advertisement boycott campaign

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 16:35 ist

Toymaker Lego said on Wednesday it would pause social media advertising for at least a month, joining a long list of companies that say Facebook is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The Danish company, known for its colourful plastic bricks, said in a statement it would review the "standards we apply to advertising and engagement on global social media platforms".

The 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign was started by several US civil rights groups after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racial discrimination in the United States.

