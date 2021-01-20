Trump, in departure remarks, says he 'will be back in some form'

Trump says he 'will be back in some form'

Trump did not address Biden by name but said he wishes the new administration "great luck and great success"

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 20 2021, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 19:36 ist
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form" before boarding Air Force One for Florida on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.

"This has been an incredible four years," Trump said in brief remarks to staff, supporters and members of his family gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

"We've accomplished so much together," he said. "I will always fight for you.

"We will be back in some form."

Trump did not address Biden by name but said he wishes the new administration "great luck and great success."

Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT).

He is the first president in more than 150 years to snub the inauguration of his successor.

Donald Trump
United States

