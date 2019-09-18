Trump orders to 'substantially increase' Iran sanctions

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced what he said would be substantial new sanctions against Iran in the first response to what US officials say was likely Iranian involvement in an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" Trump said in a tweet.

 

 

The United States already enforces widespread sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy, including attempting to shut down its major oil export industry.

 

