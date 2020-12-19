Trump wishes Emmanuel Macron speedy recovery from Covid-19

President Donald Trump has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron to wish him a quick recovery after becoming infected with the coronavirus, the White House said Friday.
In the conversation, which the White House said took place Thursday, Trump "wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties," spokesman Judd Deere said.
"President Trump also extended his best wishes for a Merry Christmas to President Macron, his family, and the People of France," the statement said.
