Trump wishes Emmanuel Macron speedy recovery from Covid-19

President Donald Trump has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron to wish him a quick recovery after becoming infected with the coronavirus, the White House said Friday.

In the conversation, which the White House said took place Thursday, Trump "wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties," spokesman Judd Deere said.

"President Trump also extended his best wishes for a Merry Christmas to President Macron, his family, and the People of France," the statement said.