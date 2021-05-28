UK approves J&J's Covid-19 vaccine for use

UK approves Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for use

The health ministry said that the government had decided to order 20 million doses of the single-shot vaccine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 17:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's medicine regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday, making it the fourth Covid-19 shot available for use in the country.

The health ministry said that the government had decided to order 20 million doses of the single-shot vaccine, also known as Janssen, amending an original order for 30 million doses.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Johnson & Johnson
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 