UK approves Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for use

Britain's medicine regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday, making it the fourth Covid-19 shot available for use in the country.
The health ministry said that the government had decided to order 20 million doses of the single-shot vaccine, also known as Janssen, amending an original order for 30 million doses.
