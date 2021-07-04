UK changes graduate immigration rules

Indian students could have an opportunity to stay longer in the United Kingdom after they complete their studies due to a change in graduate immigration rules.

According to a new graduate immigration route opened by the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, for applications from July 1, talented international students who have been awarded their degree, can stay in the UK and work, or look for work at any skill level for at least two years.

For the first time, a vast majority of applicants to the graduate route will be able to apply in a fully digital way, using the UK Immigration: ID Check smartphone app. Successful applicants will be issued with an eVisa, and be able to conveniently access this status whenever needed to prove their rights in the UK.

This is a more convenient application process which means applicants will not have to visit a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Service or resubmit their biometrics. Customers, who cannot use the app can still apply online, but will have to visit a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Service.

This change stands to benefit tens of thousands of students from India. Last year, more than 56,000 Indian nationals were granted a student visa – a 13% increase on the previous year and almost a quarter of all Student visas the UK issued.