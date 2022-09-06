UK PM Johnson to support successor Truss 'every step of the way'

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday vowed to support his successor Liz Truss "every step of the way" as he made his farewell Downing Street speech.
"It's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team," he told Conservative Party colleagues, adding he will be supporting her and her government "every step of the way".
