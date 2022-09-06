UK PM Johnson to support successor Truss 'every step of the way'

UK PM Johnson to support Truss 'every step of the way'

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 06 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 14:52 ist
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: IANS Photo

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday vowed to support his successor Liz Truss "every step of the way" as he made his farewell Downing Street speech.

Also Read — PM-elect Truss plans shake-up of UK Cabinet, Sunak unlikely to join

"It's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team," he told Conservative Party colleagues, adding he will be supporting her and her government "every step of the way".

