UK to end legal self-isolation for people with Covid from Feb 24

Britain will remove the legal requirement to self isolate following a positive Covid-19 test from Feb 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We will remove all remaining domestic restrictions in law. From this Thursday, the 24th of February, we will end the legal requirement to self isolate following a positive test," Johnson told parliament.

"Until April 1 we will still advise people who test positive to stay at home. But after that, we will encourage people with Covid-19 symptoms to exercise personal responsibility."

