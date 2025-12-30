Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Two elections, one threat that blurs borders

Two elections, one threat that blurs borders

As Bangladesh and West Bengal go to vote, divisive poll narratives risk fuelling cross-border animosity
Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 19:14 IST
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 19:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
West BengalBangladeshOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us