UK to roll out Oxford Covid-19 vaccine from January 4

UK to roll out Oxford Covid-19 vaccine from January 4: Report

The Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved by medical regulators in days

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 27 2020, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 08:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United Kingdom will roll out Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine from January 4, according to plans being drawn up by ministers, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

The government hopes to give the first dose of either the Oxford vaccine, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, or the Pfizer vaccine to 2 million people over the next two weeks, the newspaper said.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

The Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved by medical regulators in days, the newspaper said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Oxford
AstraZeneca
Pfizer

What's Brewing

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 