No evidence of Russian troop withdrawal: Ukraine

Ukraine leader sees no evidence of Russian troop withdrawal

I would not call these rotations the withdrawal of forces by Russia, Zelensky said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 17 2022, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 02:39 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he saw no evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from his country's borders, saying Moscow was simply rotating forces.

"We are seeing small rotations. I would not call these rotations the withdrawal of forces by Russia. We cannot say that," he said in televised comments, adding: "We see no change."

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine
Russia
World news
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 