Ukraine leader sees no evidence of Russian troop withdrawal

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he saw no evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from his country's borders, saying Moscow was simply rotating forces.
"We are seeing small rotations. I would not call these rotations the withdrawal of forces by Russia. We cannot say that," he said in televised comments, adding: "We see no change."
