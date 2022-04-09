Ukraine says 67 buried in mass grave

Ukraine says 67 buried in mass grave

AP
AP,
  Apr 09 2022, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 03:23 ist

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office says approximately 67 bodies were buried in a mass grave near a church in Bucha, a northern Kyiv suburb where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and elsewhere after Russian troops withdrew.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Friday that 18 bodies had been located so far, 16 with bullet wounds and two with bullet and shrapnel wounds. Two were women and the rest were men, she said.

Also Read | Russia faces 'decay', Ukraine has 'European future': EU chief 

“This means that they killed civilians, shot them,” Venediktova said, speaking as workers pulled corpses out under spitting rain. Black body bags were laid in rows in the mud.

The prosecutor general's office is investigating the deaths, and other mass casualties involving civilians, as possible war crimes. Venediktova said the European Union is involved in the investigation and “we are coordinating our actions.”

