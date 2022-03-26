Ukraine says Russia's war killed 136 children so far

Ukraine says Russia's war killed 136 children so far

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 26 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 16:19 ist
Children evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing. Credit: AFP Photo

The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Cover art: The face of music

Cover art: The face of music

Hello from the other side 

Hello from the other side 

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

 