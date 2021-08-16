UK PM plans virtual G7 leaders' meeting on Afghanistan

UK's Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders' meeting on Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 22:58 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in the coming days, he told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone call on Monday.

Johnson's office said the two leaders also agreed that Britain and France should work together at the United Nations Security Council, including on a possible joint-resolution.

