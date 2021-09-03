UK's Johnson slams 'disgraceful' racist abuse of England players in Hungary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on world soccer's governing body FIFA on Friday to take action over what he called "disgraceful" racist abuse aimed at England players by Hungary fans during a World Cup qualifier.

"It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night," Johnson said on Twitter.

He urged FIFA to take "strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good."

British broadcasters reported that England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest that England won 4-0.

ITV and Sky Sports said their reporters heard monkey chants being aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

England manager Gareth Southgate and several of the team's players said they did not hear the reported abuse.

“I can only go off what you are telling me, and if that is the case then we know it is unacceptable," he told Sky Sports.

"We weren’t conscious of it on the side and I don’t know whether the players on the pitch were, but I think everyone knows what we have talked about for two or three years," he said.

"They know what we stand for as a team, and we have to hope that we can continue to eradicate racism from not only football but life in general."

Sky Sports showed footage of one fan making a monkey gesture in the stands of the Puskas Arena but said they had seen other individuals also behave similarly.

England's Football Association have asked FIFA to investigate the matter.

FIFA said in a statement that it "strongly rejects any form of racism and violence".

"FIFA will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game," it added.

The Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) were not immediately avaliable for comment.

During the game, Hungarian fans threw plastic cups on the field towards England players and a flare also landed on the field.

Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook a video of England fans booing the Italian national anthem at the Euro 2020 final in July.

He wrote: "England players are complaining about last night's 'hostile atmosphere in Budapest.' The footage below was recorded in Wembley before the European Championship final. You can barely hear the Italian anthem over the whistling England supporters. Did they make similar comments back then???"

Hungary were punished by European soccer governing body UEFA after incidents involving homophobia and racism at Euro 2020 games. They must play their next two UEFA matches behind closed doors. Thursday's game was officially in a FIFA competition and so the ban did not apply.

"As specified by UEFA at the time, this sanction is to be served in UEFA competitions," FIFA said in its statement.