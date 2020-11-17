UN says over 1,000 killed in six months in South Sudan

UN says over 1,000 killed in six months in South Sudan

South Sudan is struggling to emerge from six years of conflict

AFP
AFP, Juba,
  • Nov 17 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 20:00 ist
Violence has soared in recent months between rival communities, often over cattle raiding. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said Tuesday that more than 1,000 people have been killed and 400 abducted in communal conflicts in the past six months.

South Sudan is struggling to emerge from six years of conflict which formally ended with the creation of a power-sharing government in February.

Violence has soared in recent months between rival communities, often over cattle raiding which leads to cycles of brutal revenge killings.

"More than 1,000 people died in Warrap in the past six months ... there are a lot of people who want to go on and carry out revenge attacks for those that have died," UN special envoy David Shearer said.

Shearer warned that once the dry season arrives in January, the potential for further conflict in the central state was high.

Meanwhile in eastern Jonglei, "hundreds" died in fighting this year "and more than 400 people were abducted".

"The potential for conflict in Jonglei as a result ... is very very high," said Shearer.

He called for dialogue between communities, and said UNMISS would deploy peacekeepers to several temporary bases in some of the hotspots for violence.

Observers have warned that the communal violence risked derailing a peace agreement signed in September 2018 to end the war that killed nearly 400,000 people.

Key tenets of the deal, such as the unification of warring forces under one army, remain stuck.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Conflict
South Sudan
Death
United Nations

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 