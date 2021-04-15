US orders sanctions against Moscow, expels 10 diplomats

US announces sanctions against Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 15 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 18:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States announced economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin's US election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.

President Joe Biden's executive order "sends a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilizing international action," the White House said.

US sanctions
United States
Russia
Kremlin

