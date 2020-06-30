US CDC reports 2,545,250 coronavirus cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 2,545,250 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 41,075 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 885 to 126,369.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 28 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.