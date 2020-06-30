US CDC reports 2,545,250 coronavirus cases

US CDC reports 2,545,250 coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2020, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 01:12 ist

 The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 2,545,250 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 41,075 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 885 to 126,369.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 28 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
United States
COVID-19
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 