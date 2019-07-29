US, China revive trade talks with hopes of progress

Associated Press
Associated Press, Beijing,
  • Jul 29 2019, 09:54am ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2019, 10:19am ist
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (L) during a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017 (AFP File Photo)

Two months after US-Chinese talks aimed at ending a tariff war broke down, both sides are trying to temper hopes for a breakthrough when negotiations resume Tuesday on an array of disputes that has grown to include tension over Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Rhetoric on both sides has hardened despite the agreement in June by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to revive efforts at ending the costly fight over China's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

After the last talks in May, antagonisms worsened when the Trump administration imposed curbs on U.S. technology sales to Huawei, China's leading tech champion.

US negotiators Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are due to meet with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai for talks on Tuesday-Wednesday.

