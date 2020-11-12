US court clears Harvard of racial bias in admissions

US court clears Harvard University of racial bias in admissions

The group's 2014 lawsuit alleges that Harvard's admissions officers use a subjective “personal rating” to discriminate against Asian Americans

AP
AP, Boston,
  • Nov 12 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 21:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A federal appeals in court upheld a district court decision clearing Harvard University of intentional discrimination against Asian American applicants.

A two-judge panel of the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accuses the Ivy League university of imposing a “racial penalty” on Asian Americans.

The decision delivers a blow to the group, Students for Fair Admissions, and moves the case a step closer to a possible review by the Supreme Court.

The group's 2014 lawsuit alleges that Harvard's admissions officers use a subjective “personal rating” to discriminate against Asian Americans who apply to the school.

Harvard denies any discrimination.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Harvard University
Racism

What's Brewing

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 