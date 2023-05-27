US FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's heart failure drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug as a broad treatment for all heart failure patients, including adults with type 2 diabetes, the company said on Friday.
