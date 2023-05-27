US FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's heart failure drug

US FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's heart failure drug

This include treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 27 2023, 02:39 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 02:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug as a broad treatment for all heart failure patients, including adults with type 2 diabetes, the company said on Friday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US news
World news
heart attack

Related videos

What's Brewing

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 