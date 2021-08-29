US forces in final phase of evacuation from Kabul: Security official

'US forces in final phase of evacuation from Kabul'

Just over 1,000 civilians remain to be airlifted from Kabul airport as US forces enter the final phase of the evacuation, a Western security official at the airport told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, who cannot be identified under briefing rules, said the crowds at the airport's gates had thinned out after a warning that another attack by militants was likely. 

