US forces in final phase of evacuation from Kabul: Security official

Just over 1,000 civilians remain to be airlifted from Kabul airport as US forces enter the final phase of the evacuation, a Western security official at the airport told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, who cannot be identified under briefing rules, said the crowds at the airport's gates had thinned out after a warning that another attack by militants was likely.