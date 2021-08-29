US forces in final phase of evacuation from Kabul: Security official

Just over 1,000 civilians remain to be airlifted from Kabul airport as US forces enter the final phase of the evacuation, a Western security official at the airport told Reuters on Sunday.
The official, who cannot be identified under briefing rules, said the crowds at the airport's gates had thinned out after a warning that another attack by militants was likely.
