US handling of balloon incident 'hysterical', China's top diplomat says

US handling of balloon issue hysterical: China diplomat

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 18 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 17:20 ist
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Saturday that the US handling of the balloon incident had been "unimaginable" and "hysterical", and an "absurd" act that violated international norms.

"There are so many balloons all over the world, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?" Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference.

Read | How China balloon over US made way into spying history

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast earlier this month on US President Joe Biden's orders.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has weighed meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the Munich conference, but there has been no confirmed meeting as of early Saturday.

Blinken is set to depart Munich on Sunday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

US news
China
World news

