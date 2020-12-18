US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.67%

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.67%

AP
AP,
  • Dec 18 2020, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 02:27 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

US long-term mortgage rates declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67 per cent from 2.71 per cent last week. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73 per cent.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans eased to 2.21 per cent from 2.26 per cent.

The housing market continues as a rare bright spot in the stalled US economy, as home-loan rates have trended downward through most of this year.

That has bolstered demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages.

Home sales have stalled, however, as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
Global Economy
Real Estate
Finance

What's Brewing

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

 