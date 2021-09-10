US says tone of Biden-Xi call 'familiar & candid'

US says tone of 90-minute Biden-Xi call 'familiar' and 'candid'

Biden and Xi talked about a range of transnational issues, including Covid-19, but the purpose of the call was not to produce specific agreements or outcomes

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 10 2021, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 10:17 ist
US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP Photo

U. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke for about 90 minutes on Thursday and the tone of their conversation was both "familiar" and "candid", a senior official of the US administration told reporters.

The official said Biden and Xi talked about a range of transnational issues, including Covid-19, but the purpose of the call was not to produce specific agreements or outcomes

