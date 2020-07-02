US sets daily record with over 50,000 Covid-19 cases

US sees record 52,000 new virus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 02 2020, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 08:22 ist
In this file photo taken on May 23, 2020 people walk at the boardwalk in Venice Beach during the first day of the Memorial Day holiday weekend amid the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in California. Credit/AFP Photo

The US notched more than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Wednesday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 52,898 more cases as of 8:30 pm (0030 Thursday GMT), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,682,270. The university also recorded a further 706 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 128,028.

New daily case numbers have hovered around 40,000 in recent days, with Johns Hopkins recording 42,528 new infections one day earlier.

