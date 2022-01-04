US sets global record of over 1 mn daily Covid-19 cases

US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 04 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

Johns Hopkins also reported 1,688 deaths for the same period, a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci had said the country is experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases but the peak may be only weeks away.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 