US to end Russia's ability to repay debt to international investors

The U.S. will close the last avenue for Russia to pay its billions in debt back to international investors on Wednesday, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable.
The Treasury Department said in a notification that does not plan to renew the license to allow Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks.
Since the first rounds of sanctions, the Treasury Department has given banks a license to process any bond payments from Russia. That window expires at midnight May 25.
There had already been signs that the Biden administration was unwilling to extend the deadline. At a press conference heading into the Group of Seven finance minister meetings in Koenigswinter, Germany, last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the window existed “to allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place, and for investors to be able to sell securities.”
“The expectation was that it was time-limited,” Yellen said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Managing diabetes in pregnancy
BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe
You can now travel back in time on Google Street View
Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s
Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list
The era of borderless data is ending
Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs
K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest
At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?