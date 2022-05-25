US to end Russia's ability to repay int'l investors

US to end Russia's ability to repay debt to international investors

The Treasury Department said in a notification that does not plan to renew the license to allow Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks

AP
AP,
  • May 25 2022, 01:59 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 02:32 ist

The U.S. will close the last avenue for Russia to pay its billions in debt back to international investors on Wednesday, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable.

The Treasury Department said in a notification that does not plan to renew the license to allow Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks.

Since the first rounds of sanctions, the Treasury Department has given banks a license to process any bond payments from Russia. That window expires at midnight May 25.

There had already been signs that the Biden administration was unwilling to extend the deadline. At a press conference heading into the Group of Seven finance minister meetings in Koenigswinter, Germany, last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the window existed “to allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place, and for investors to be able to sell securities.”

“The expectation was that it was time-limited,” Yellen said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
United States

What's Brewing

Managing diabetes in pregnancy

Managing diabetes in pregnancy

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 