US troops secure Kabul airport: State Department

The US military has secured the perimeter of Kabul airport, the State Department said Sunday

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 16 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 11:15 ist
Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: AP Photo

The US military has secured the perimeter of Kabul airport, the State Department said Sunday, adding that Washington's embassy in the Afghhan capital been completely evacuated.

"All embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the US Military," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, hours after the Taliban took control of the city.

