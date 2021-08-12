US troops to help evacuate embassy in Kabul: Official

The troops will provide ground and air support for the processing and security of Americans being sent out of the country

AP
AP,
  • Aug 12 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 23:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

With security rapidly deteriorating in Afghanistan, the United States is sending additional troops into the country to help evacuate some personnel from the embassy in Kabul, a US official said Thursday.

The troops will provide ground and air support for the processing and security of Americans being sent out of the country, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a plan not yet made public.

US
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

