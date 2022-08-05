US will 'not allow' China to isolate Taiwan, says Pelosi

Pelosi says US will 'not allow' China to isolate Taiwan

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 05 2022, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 08:14 ist
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Credit: AFP Photo

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Tokyo on Friday that the United States will "not allow" China to isolate Taiwan, after her visit to the self-ruled island infuriated Beijing.

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there. We had high-level visits, senators in the spring, the bi-partisan way, continuing visits, and we will not allow them to isolate Taiwan," she said.

