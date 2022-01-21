WHO recommends extending use of Pfizer jabs for teens

WHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year-olds

The recommended dosage for the younger population is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 years and older

  • Jan 21 2022, 19:33 ist
The World Health Organization's advisory panel on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer and German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the companies' vaccine. The vaccine is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above.

The recommended dosage for the younger population is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 years and older.

"This age group (5-11) is in the lowest priority use group for vaccination except for children who have co-morbidities," SAGE chairman Alejandro Cravioto said.

The panel also recommended that booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine should be administered 4 to 6 months after the completion of the primary series, in high-priority groups like older adults and health workers. 

