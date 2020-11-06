WHO looking at biosecurity in other countries after Danish Covid-19 mink outbreak

WHO looking at biosecurity after Danish mink Covid-19

WHO said the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern"

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 06 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 17:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The World Health Organization said on Friday it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them.

Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19, said the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern". The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, she added.

Read: Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated Covid-19

"We are working with regional offices... where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events," van Kerkhove told a WHO news briefing in Geneva.

World Health Organization
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Denmark

