WHO looking at biosecurity in other countries after Danish Covid-19 mink outbreak

The World Health Organization said on Friday it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them.
Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19, said the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern". The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, she added.
Read: Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated Covid-19
"We are working with regional offices... where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events," van Kerkhove told a WHO news briefing in Geneva.
