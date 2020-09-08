World must unite on climate or 'we will be doomed': UN

World must unite on climate or 'we will be doomed': United Nations chief Antonio Guterres

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 08 2020, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 19:59 ist

World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity will be "doomed", UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned.

Guterres called for nations to use the pandemic as a springboard to launch "transformational measures" in energy, transport, industry and in the way people live, in interviews with AFP and other members of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of news outlets committed to increased climate coverage.

"Either we are united, or we will be doomed," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Antonio Guterres
United Nations
Climate Change

