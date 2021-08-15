Afghanistan News Live: Kabul only major city not under Taliban control yet
updated: Aug 15 2021, 10:25 ist
The Taliban raced closer to a complete military takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday after capturing more major cities, leaving only the isolated capital Kabul for them to conquer. Stay tuned for more updates.
10:24
US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul: Officials
The United States has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.
"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function," one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.
09:46
Taliban race closer to complete Afghan takeover
The Taliban raced closer to a complete military takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday after capturing more major cities, leaving only the isolated capital Kabul for them to conquer.
The insurgents took control of the key eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, just hours after the seizing the northern anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif -- furthering an astonishing rout of government forces and warlord militias achieved in just 10 days.
09:43
Timeline: The Taliban's sweeping offensive in Afghanistan
The Taliban have taken more than a quarter of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals in less than a week as US-led foreign forces pull out of the country.
Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of failing Afghan policy
Former US president Donald Trump has slammed his successor President Joe Biden and accused him of failing on Afghan policy as the Taliban continued to capture cities and provinces in the war-torn country.
Taliban sweep in Afghanistan follows years of US miscalculations
President Joe Biden’s top advisers concede they were stunned by the rapid collapse of the Afghan army in the face of an aggressive, well-planned offensive by the Taliban that now threatens Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.
