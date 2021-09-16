Afghanistan News Live: Afghan envoys marooned abroad after Taliban's return to power

Afghan envoys have been marooned abroad after the Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Afghan envoys marooned abroad after Taliban's sudden return
The Taliban's abrupt return to power has left hundreds of Afghan diplomats overseas in limbo: running out of money to keep missions operating, fearful for families back home and desperate to secure refuge abroad.
The Islamist militant movement, which swiftly ousted Afghanistan's Western-backed government on Aug. 15, said on Tuesday that it had sent messages to all of its embassies telling diplomats to continue their work.(Reuters)
$12 million seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan
Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists' rule one month after they took back power.
Afghanistan would either gain lasting peace or end up in chaos, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Afghanistan was on a historic crossroads as either it would gain lasting peace after 40 years of war through an inclusive government or end up in chaos.
A terrorist regime armed with biometric scanners
For more than a fortnight, a popular Afghan TV journalist did not step out of the safety of his house aftertheTaliban walked into a defenceless Kabul.Fearing that his past will bring grief to him,he furiously erased all his social media posts on the Taliban.And then he did what everyone who had worked closely with the Afghan government has done— run to the airport.
