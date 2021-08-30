Afghanistan News Live: US probing whether air strike killed civilians

Amid reports by local media that the US killed civilians in an air strike to destroy a car bomb in Kabul, the US CENTOM said that it is investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a democratic senator said that the US should not formally recognise the Taliban. Stay tuned for live updates.
Syria says 'thunderous' US defeat only the first
Syria's foreign minister says the “thunderous defeat” by the United States in Afghanistan will lead to similar defeats for American troops in Syria and other parts of the world.
100 countries cite Taliban vow to allow continued departures
The Taliban has assured 100 countries that it will continue to allow foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel papers to leave the country "in a safe and orderly manner," even after the US troop withdrawal ends Tuesday, the countries said in a statement Sunday.
Where is Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's supreme leader?
In the days since taking power in Afghanistan, a wide range of Taliban figures have entered Kabul -- hardened commandos, armed madrassa students and greying leaders back from years of exile.
There has been one major exception -- the group's supreme leader.
US should not recognise Taliban, says Democratic Senator Chris Murphy
The United States should not formally recognise the Taliban, a top American Senator from the ruling Democratic party has said, amid increasing signs that the Biden administration now considers the group as the defacto ruler of Afghanistan.
US investigating if civilians killed in Kabul air strike
The United States is investigating whether civilians may have been killed in anair strikeit launched to destroy a car laden with explosives in the Afghan capital Kabul, a spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.
